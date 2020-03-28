Exped Lyra II

Our take Many tents require careful site selection to avoid the full brunt of heavy weather or sharp terrain, but you can pitch the Lyra II wherever you want. Credit the multi-hubbed pole and 68-denier polyester fly and floor for the bulletproof design: This double-wall, freestanding shelter kept us dry through bouts of heavy rain, ice, snow, and 25-mph gusts during a storm on New York’s Finger Lakes Trail. “We awoke to ice and snow sitting on the tent, but nothing sagged,” our tester said after the wintry weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The details The Lyra II’s 30.1-square-foot floor is above-average for the category, but its concave walls make it feel a bit tight. Thankfully, double doors and huge, 14-square-foot vestibules increase livability.

$279; 4 lbs. 4 oz.; 2P