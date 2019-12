When I travel for the holidays, I like to bring one pair of shoes that I can use to hike, run, and just kick around. Thanks to its outsole, which replaces toothy tread with deep rectangular lugs, the Cloudventure performs as well on roads as it does on trails, and the understated design means it looks at home almost anywhere. – Adam Roy

