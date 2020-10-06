Editors' Choice: The Best Gear of Fall and Winter 2020 - Backpacker
Editors' Choice: The Best Gear of Fall and Winter 2020

Make the most of the cold with six perfect picks, from jackets to tents to skis.
Lauren Danilek

Adventuring is different in winter. It requires mental and physical toughness, adaptability—and a proper kit. We tested the field to come up with these six award winners that insulate, protect, and thrill. With this gear (and the right attitude) you’ll be able to get out and find the best of winter, just like our testers.

Every alpine start brings the same choice: Begin cold and warm up, or leave camp comfortable but stop 5 minutes later to delayer. Here’s how to simplify your decision: Wear the L3 50/50. Buy&nbsp;The North Face Summit L3 50/50 Down Hoody Now (Men's / Women's) / Read the Full Review

The North Face Summit L3 50/50 Down Hoody

