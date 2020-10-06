Editors' Choice: The Best Gear of Fall and Winter 2020

Adventuring is different in winter. It requires mental and physical toughness, adaptability—and a proper kit. We tested the field to come up with these six award winners that insulate, protect, and thrill. With this gear (and the right attitude) you’ll be able to get out and find the best of winter, just like our testers.
Editors' Choice: The Best Gear of Winter 2019
We took the year's standout products to Banff National Park in Alberta. The 10 items that excelled in that ultimate trial earned the right to be called the year’s best cold-weather gear.