Dynafit TLT8 Expedition

Our take The TLT line has been the “everything you need, nothing you don’t” boot for a generation of skiers, and the TLT8 is the best-fitting version yet. A lower-volume design than its predecessors means this boot feels more precise on downhills while still remaining comfortable on the ups (ankle articulation is a true 60 degrees for a more natural stride while you’re skinning). Tradeoff: The streamlined TLT8 doesn’t have a toe welt, so you’ll need a Dynafit adapter ($30) to put on crampons, and the boot only works with tech bindings.

The details This boot is superlight thanks to Grilamid construction, but is stable on the downhill due to glass fibers in the cuff and spoiler that provide stiffness. One tester reports that the TLT8 had enough oomph to charge through slop on Colorado’s Hoosier Pass with ease, even on 95-millimeter-underfoot skis.

Trail cred “They might look as dainty as elf shoes, but I never felt that I was overpowering them, even on steeps,” one tester says. 4 lbs. 15 oz. (m’s 27.5); m’s 25-30, w’s 23-27