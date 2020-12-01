Dynafit Blacklight 88

If making miles and obsessively tracking your vert is how you prefer to spend your touring days, the Blacklight is for you. Dynafit’s expertise in making ultralight, skimo racing models is on full display with this featherweight ski that you can, well, actually ski. “I used the Blacklight for training sessions in the mountains outside Allenspark, Colorado, and after flying up the trail I almost always had fun on the way back down,” one steel-lunged tester reports. This ski has a full carbon topsheet and a paulownia core, which provide stiffness while saving weight, and although our tester says it became a bit squirrely in crusty conditions, it managed well in just about everything else. (Though, at 88 millimeters underfoot, the Blacklight isn’t the pick for powder days.) “I even took it down double-black moguls in the resort and finished the run in style,” our tester says. $700; 5 lbs. (172); four lengths