Dynafit Blacklight 88

Lightest ski
Dynafit
Blacklight 88
Buy Now $700.00

Specs

Weight 5 lbs

 

If making miles and obsessively tracking your vert is how you prefer to spend your touring days, the Blacklight is for you. Dynafit’s expertise in making ultralight, skimo racing models is on full display with this featherweight ski that you can, well, actually ski. “I used the Blacklight for training sessions in the mountains outside Allenspark, Colorado, and after flying up the trail I almost always had fun on the way back down,” one steel-lunged tester reports. This ski has a full carbon topsheet and a paulownia core, which provide stiffness while saving weight, and although our tester says it became a bit squirrely in crusty conditions, it managed well in just about everything else. (Though, at 88 millimeters underfoot, the Blacklight isn’t the pick for powder days.) “I even took it down double-black moguls in the resort and finished the run in style,” our tester says. $700; 5 lbs. (172); four lengths

Related Products

BP1120FGG_Skis_Voelkl_bjk
Essentials

Völkl Rise Beyond 98

BP1120FGG_Skis_G3_bjk
Essentials

G3 SLAYr 114

BP1120FGG_Skis_BD_bjk
Essentials

Black Diamond Helio Carbon 95

Dynafit Speed 90 skis
Essentials

Dynafit Speed 90

BP1120FGG_Skis_ScarpaNEW
Essentials

SCARPA F1 LT

bp1116gear_skis_dynafit_750x400
Essentials

Dynafit Dhauligiri

BP1120FGG_Skis_Atomic_bjk
Essentials

Atomic Hawx Prime XTD 115W

bpk_gg_2018_ec_dynafit
Essentials

Dynafit Hoji Pro Tour