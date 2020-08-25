Duckworth Vapor Snorkel Hood

Getting blasted by the sun can end any hike early (or add pain later), so covering up is key. This hooded, long-sleeved shirt will prevent you from frying, and also grants superb temp control and durability. Made from an airy merino/polyester/modal blend, it kept us from overheating on a sunny, 80°F day during a hike outside Silverton, Colorado. The poly and modal ensure that the Snorkel Hood is more robust than a pure merino layer, and ours has never snagged or ripped. Tradeoff: It’s more expensive than synthetic sun shirts. $120; 7.5 oz. (m’s M); m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XL