Decathlon Trek 100 Down Hiking Jacket

Warmth: 4.0

For the most part, down performs like down no matter what garment it’s packaged into, and the non-hydrophobic, 800-fill variety in the Trek 100 works just as well as it would in a jacket four times as expensive. (Decathlon, a European retailer, keeps costs down through in-house designs and sheer volume.) When the temps dropped into the low 40s while our tester backpacked in Alaska’s Caines Head State Park, it was all the warmth he needed over a baselayer.

Packability: 4.0

The Trek 100 scrunches down (in its own pocket) to the size of a football. It also slips in well under the 10-ounce barrier, which is mind-boggling given that it costs only $80.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Durability: 3.8

Thanks to a burly, 15-denier nylon face fabric, this jacket would have scored higher in durability if it weren’t for a dinky main zipper. We found it hard to use, especially in the cold, and prone to separating. (We fixed it easily with a multitool, though.) Feathers stayed in and seams stayed tight over a year of use, and a DWR treatment knocked back light precipitation.

Features: 4.0

The Trek 100 comes with a snug-fitting hood (with a single cinch in back) and a high collar, zippered hand pockets, and a hem cinch. Our only complaint about the fit is that the cuffs feel a bit too tight, especially if you’re wearing a watch.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Overall: 4.0

$80; 9.2 oz.; m’s S-3XL, w’s XS-XXL