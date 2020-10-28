Decathlon Forclaz MH520 High Sock

Our die-hard merino enthusiasts were skeptical about using a wool-free sock on wet winter excursions. But after crossing numerous streams while hiking the Crawford Path in New Hampshire, we were convinced that the double-layered MH520 has the chops to be a fourth-season sock. The low thermal conductivity of the polypropylene inner layer helped our feet stay warm as temperatures dipped to 40°F, and the second layer (nylon and elastane), connected to the first layer at the cuff and the toes, preventing chafing blisters. Ding: Testers said a seam running beneath their toes was distracting (although not uncomfortable).

$25 for a two-pack; 2 oz. (M); unisex S-XL