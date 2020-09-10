Deal of the Week: Therm-a-Rest RidgeRest SOLite

An unseasonable snowstorm in Colorado has us thinking about cold-weather camping already. One of the most important things in any shoulder-season kit is your sleeping pad, and the RidgeRest SOLite is one of our favorites. This closed-cell foam pad has an aluminized coating that sets its R-value at 2.1, making it well-suited for autumn overnights or as a heat-booster for an inflatable pad. Snag the RidgeRest SOLite for 25 percent off ($22.46) at Backcountry.com, and start planning for fall adventures.