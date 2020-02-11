Deal of the Week: Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite

“This Therm-a-Rest pad has the lowest weight for the insulation (R-value is 3.2) and cushion (2.5 inches) that I’ve found, and it packs down to the size of a 1-liter bottle. Even if it pops during a thru-hike, field repairs are easy,” says one tester. Need we say more? We awarded the original NeoAir an Editors’ Choice Award in 2009—and updated our award for this version, which weighs six ounces less than the original and an internal reflective barrier returns 25 percent more body heat than it originally did. Buy Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite now starting at $89 (32% off)