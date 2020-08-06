Deal of the Week: SPOT Gen3 Satellite GPS Messenger

We know: You head into the wilderness to unplug and get away from your devices. But sometimes, having a way to stay in touch can keep you safer and let you venture out on solo adventures more confidently. This simple satellite messenger from SPOT is a great solution: A push of a button lets you call for rescue or notify a friend that you need help, while a tracking function (optional) lets you display your location for friends and family at home, but there's no 2-way communication function, meaning you won't feel obligated to check your texts. It can run for a whopping 17 days on four AAA batteries, and at just 4 ounces, it doesn't add much to your pack. Buy the SPOT Gen3 Satellite GPS Messenger now for $100 (33% off)