Deal of the Week: Sierra Designs Tuolumne Sweater

A versatile puffy is an essential layer in winter. It can work as a standalone jacket on mild days, or sit under a shell as a midlayer on colder adventures. If you're looking to add a new jacket to your collection, the Sierra Designs Tuolumne Sweater is a good place to start. This synthetic puffy (stuffed with PrimaLoft Silver) is light enough to use as part of your layering system and features two stretchy fleece side panels for added flexibility. The best part? It's cheap as heck right now, thanks an REI $10 off $50 sale running through January 25th. Buy Sierra Designs Men's Tuolumne Sweater for $41 (68% off) now / Buy Sierra Designs Women's Tuolumne Sweater for $66 (49% off) now