Deal of the Week: REI Co-op Zephyr 20 Kids' Sleeping Bag

REI

Buying affordable kids' gear is always a wise move—they'll outgrow it eventually, after all—and this markdown at REI will make you look even smarter. The Zephyr is rated to 20°F, making it perfect for three-season camping, and fits children up to 5'6". (Tip: For shorter kids, stuff extra clothes in the foot to fill the empty space and conserve warmth.) Synthetic fill means the bag will stay warm even when wet—spilled hot chocolate, anyone?—and is easy to wash. Snag the Zephyr for $83.29 (30 percent off) at REI and take it on your next family adventure.