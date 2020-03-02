Deal of the Week: REI Co-op Revelcloud II Jacket

The perfect spring puffy is warm enough to ward off early-season chills, but light enough that you don't look like you're dressed for a blizzard. If you’re looking for a lightweight, highly packable midlayer that retains warmth when wet, the synthetic Revelcloud II is a great choice. It compresses down to the size of a coffee mug, and has a DWR-treated nylon face fabric that our testers report blocks wind up to 50 mph. Eco-bonus: The jacket's nylon shell and polyester lining are 100 percent recycled, as is 55 percent of its insulation. Buy REI Co-op Men's Revelcloud II now for $50 (66% off) / Buy REI Co-op Men's Revelcloud II now for $50 (66% off)