Deal of the Week: REI Co-op Kids' Traildreamer Insulated Jacket

This puffy will keep your little one toasty on the trail this winter.

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Hiking with children can be tough, but ultimately, it’s one of the most rewarding things adventurous parents can do with their kids. And the easiest way to make sure everyone's having fun during the fourth season? Prioritize warmth. This pint-size synthetic puffy will capture body heat in the woods or during a snowball fight, making it easier for kids to enjoy the sweet sights of nature in the winter. It's available in a wide range of sizes (XXS to XL), and right now it's 50 percent off ($49.93) at REI.