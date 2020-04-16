Deal of the Week: Rab Mythic Ultra 360

What's just 21.3 ounces and will keep you warm down to 28 F? The Rab Mythic Ultra 360. This expedition-grade bag features 900-fill dry-treated down, chevron-shaped baffles that cut down on extra interior fabric, and a misted-on titanium lining that helps reflect warmth back to you as you sleep. It's as useful for cold-weather hikers who want to go light as it is for alpinists, and right now, it's yours for a discount. Buy Rab Mythic Ultra 360 Now for $488 (25%) Off