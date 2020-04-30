Deal of the Week: Outdoor Research Crocodile Gaiters

Spring is now in full swing across much of the country, which means it's mud season. The Crocodiles are great for warding off the sloppy stuff, and shine year-round: We use them in the snow, the alpine, and any situation where our legs require protection. They're also bomber thanks to 1,000-denier Cordura at the base, just one of the reasons we gave them an Editors' Choice Hall of Fame Award in 2018. The Crocodiles are now 25 percent off in both men’s and women’s versions at Backcountry.com