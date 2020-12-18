Deal of the Week: Osprey Talon 22/Tempest 20

These light, comfortable daypacks will feel even better at this price.
Author:
Publish date:
Osprey Talon 22

Osprey’s Talon and Tempest (sized for men and women, respectively) are two of our favorite packs for dayhikes. A minimalist design keeps their weight down, but we easily toted 20 pounds of gear in them comfortably. They also have a high degree of organization for their size: "My puffy, raingear, and lunch all fit neatly in the zippered, top-loading main bag. I stashed my sunglasses in the 9-inch-deep top pocket; its dimpled polyester material prevents scratches. And the stretchy shoulder strap pouch proved ideal for GU packs and my headlamp,” says one tester who used the pack on France’s Mont Blanc Royal Traverse. Get the Talon and Tempest now at Moosejaw for 26 percent off ($88.99) each.

Related Articles

roll-tope
Daypacks

Deal of the Week: Patagonia Planing Roll Top Pack 35L

Keep your gear dry with this waterproof pack.

Osprey Poco AG Plus Child Carrier
Backpacks

Deal of the Week: Osprey Poco AG Plus Child Carrier

Get this full-featured kid transporter at a discount.

BioLite HeadLamp 330
Lighting

Deal of the Week: BioLite HeadLamp 330

This light prioritizes both power and comfort.

Big Agnes Insulated AXL Air
Sleeping Pads

Deal of the Week: Big Agnes Insulated AXL Air

This pad saves ounces without skimping on comfort.

Mountain Hardwear Kor Preshell
Soft Shells Reviews

Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear Kor Preshell

Save big on this light-yet-mighty windbreaker.

Eddie Bauer Alpine Sisus
Multiday Packs

Deal of the Week: Eddie Bauer Alpine Sisu 50L

This winter-ready pack lets you grab your gear quickly.

Leatherman Micra
Knives and Multitools

Deal of the Week: Leatherman Micra

Save on this small-yet-mighty multitool.

Grand Trunk Double OneMade Hammock
Hammock

Deal of the Week: Grand Trunk OneMade Double Hammock

Score a bargain on elevated sleeping for two.

BioLite HeadLamp 330
Lighting

Deal of the Week: BioLite HeadLamp 330

Shine a light on this week's best gear deal.