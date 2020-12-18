Deal of the Week: Osprey Talon 22/Tempest 20

Osprey’s Talon and Tempest (sized for men and women, respectively) are two of our favorite packs for dayhikes. A minimalist design keeps their weight down, but we easily toted 20 pounds of gear in them comfortably. They also have a high degree of organization for their size: "My puffy, raingear, and lunch all fit neatly in the zippered, top-loading main bag. I stashed my sunglasses in the 9-inch-deep top pocket; its dimpled polyester material prevents scratches. And the stretchy shoulder strap pouch proved ideal for GU packs and my headlamp,” says one tester who used the pack on France’s Mont Blanc Royal Traverse. Get the Talon and Tempest now at Moosejaw for 26 percent off ($88.99) each.