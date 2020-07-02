Deal of the Week: MSR WindBurner

Integrated stove systems make cooking after a long day’s hike a breeze, and the WindBurner can handle a full-on gale thanks to its bomber wind screen and radiant burner. It performs admirably in high winds and sideways rain, and a pressure regulator keeps it going full blast on cold nights and at high altitude. This beast can boil a full liter of water in just 4 minutes, making it one of the most-efficient canister stoves out there. Get it now for 25 percent off at Backcountry.