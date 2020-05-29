Deal of the Week: MSR Hubba Tour 2

The single-wall Hubba Tour 2 was one our favorite tents of 2018, largely thanks to its ginormous, 25-square-foot vestibule with a partial floor. “Four of us could sit around and play a game of cards in there,” a tester said after a rainy weekend trip to Mississippi’s Black Creek Wilderness. The tent itself has 32 square feet of floor space, slightly larger than most two-person tents, and it has six additional stash pockets to keep gear tidy; all in all, it’s a neat-freak’s dream. The Hubba Tour 2 is now 36 percent off at Moosejaw, bringing the price down to $416.99.