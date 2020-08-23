Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear Super/DS Climb Down Hoody

Mountain Hardwear

We know: It's hot out there. But that means you can find some crazy-good discounts on cold-weather gear right now. That's the case with the Mountain Hardwear Super/DS Climb Down Hoody, which is available for 50 percent off in the men's version and 40 percent off for the women's style. Offset, welded baffles combine with 700-fill down to create a jacket that seals in warmth while also retaining mobility thanks to plenty of stretch in the face fabric. Grab one while you can, crank up the AC, and start dreaming of winter.