Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear Kor Preshell

Blocking the breeze, banishing sweat: The Kor Preshell excels at both of these tasks, which is why it's one of our favorite windshells. Testers rave about its breathability, thanks to its Pertex Quantum Air fabric: “I wore the shell all day as sun protection while hauling a 20-pound pack near Taos with temps in the mid-50s—and when I did eventually get sweaty, the jacket dried fast,” one says. A nonadjustable hood and two zippered hand pockets are nice touches, while a DWR adds protection from light precipitation. Normally $130, the women’s model is 60 percent off and the men's is 55 percent off, both at Backcountry.com.