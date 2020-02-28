Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear Kor Preshell

The Kor Preshell is one of the most breathable wind jackets we've ever worn, thanks to its Pertex Quantum Air fabric. It still offers plenty of protection from gusts, though, and stands up to light precip. “When we topped out on California’s 10,834-foot San Jacinto Peak on a day with 30-mph winds, I barely felt a draft and was able to snack in peace while my hiking partners looked for shelter,” one tester says. Others raved about the fabric's softness, noting it feels closer to a shirt than a shell. Grab the Kor Preshell now up to 48 percent off its list price at Moosejaw. Men’s start at $67.99 and women’s start at $83.99.