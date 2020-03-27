Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Down Hoody

Spring is here, but there are still plenty of chilly days for those of us practicing social distancing in the wilderness. Good thing you can save some cash on one of the best lightweight down jackets on the market: The Ghost Whisperer/2 is perfect as a standalone shoulder-season insulator or as a midlayer in colder conditions, and weighs less than 9 ounces. It packs away into its own pocket, and its 10-denier ripstop nylon is stronger than it feels (and drizzle-resistant). The men's version is currently 51 percent off at Backcountry.com, while the women's is marked down a whopping 61 percent.