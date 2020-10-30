Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear Exposure/2 Gore-Tex Paclite Plus

This rain shell set has you covered from top to bottom.
Mountain Hardwear Exposure/2

One of our favorite hiking jackets of 2020, the Exposure/2 Gore-Tex Paclite Plus is light (9.1 oz. in a men's medium) yet breathable and comes with smart design elements: It has hand pockets and a chest pocket, plus an extended hem that protects your backside. Thanks to the Gore-Tex Paclite Plus fabric, the jacket is airy without sacrificing durability. “While carrying a group-size load of climbing gear through Washington’s Boulder River Wilderness in the rain, I never felt like I was in a sauna,” says a climbing instructor who used the shell on four months’ worth of trips in the Cascades and didn’t notice any abrasions. Normally $300, the Exposure/2 is on sale at Moosejaw.com for 40 percent off ($179.99) in the men's version and 30 percent off ($209.99) in the women's. Bonus: The jacket's matching pants are also being offered at the same discounts.

