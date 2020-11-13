Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear AP Pant

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

These trousers may look like they belong more in the bar or the boardroom than on the trail, but they hold their own in even the most rugged settings. “My buddy ripped his technical hiking pants in Grand Staircase-Escalante’s cheese grater slot canyons, but even after multiple days of scrambling mine were unblemished,” says one tester who’d already taken the AP Pant for months of testing in the Canadian Rockies and on the Turkish coast. Durability comes thanks to a blend of cotton and nylon that also contains a dash of elastane, which allows the pant to retain its shape even over multiple days without a wash. And the best part? Mountain Hardwear is now offering the AP Pant at 40 percent off in both the men's ($53.98) and women's ($50.98) versions on its website.