Deal of the Week: Merrell Trail Glove 5

The newest iteration of the Trail Glove is the best version yet of this ultralight, nimble standby. A rock plate keeps your feet from taking a beating, and a shallow-lugged Vibram rubber outsole offers excellent traction. “This shoe has served me well on countless miles of trail runs along Colorado’s Front Range,” one longtime user says. Snap up the Trail Glove 5 for 50 percent off during REI’s summer clearance event—in both men’s and women’s versions—and start making miles.