Deal of the Week: Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 3 Tent

If you're the type of backpacker who heads out no matter what the weather is like, the Tungsten UL Hatchback makes for a perfect traveling companion. When winds reached 50 miles per hour on a testing trip in Nova Scotia, that still wasn't enough to shift this tent. "This tent withstood a storm that downed a dozen spruce trees and caused the river to rise more than 2 feet," our tester reported. With 41.5 square feet of floor space and an additional 63.3 feet in the vestibule, you'll stay comfortable while riding out the storm, too. Buy the Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 3 Tent now for $369 (35% off)