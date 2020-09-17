Deal of the Week: Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 3
When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.
If you’re looking for a tent that will survive a maelstrom, the Tungsten UL Hatchback is your fortress. We've seen this shelter hold up in 50-mph winds with no issue, and its 41.5 square feet of floor space is plenty for three sleepers. While it's hard to put a price on safety, we're confident in saying that this tent is currently a steal at 50 percent off ($283.73) its list price at REI. So gather some friends who don't mind inclement weather and get out there, no matter what the conditions.
Get gear reviews straight from readers like you with Gear 360.