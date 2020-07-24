Deal of the Week: Leatherman Micra

This slimmed-down multitool has everything you need for a dayhike or an overnight, all contained in a minuscule package. The Micra folds down to 2.5 inches long and weighs just 1.8 ounces, but it boasts full-size, spring-loaded scissors, a sharp blade, tweezers (attached to the tool, so you won't lose them), and multiple driver heads. Although the Micra won't break the bank it's hard to find on sale, so we're jumping on this offer: Grab it now for 17 percent off at Moosejaw ($24.95), and then read up on all the ways a multitool can help out in a pinch.