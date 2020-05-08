Deal of the Week – Mother's Day Edition: La Sportiva Spire GTX

La Sportiva

You want nothing but the best for the most important women in your life, and this deal fits the bill: The Spire GTX was one of our favorite hiking shoes of 2018, and provides support, grip, and protection for long trail days. Its Vibram XS Trek outsole is sticky and has chunky, rock-grabbing lugs and a strong heel brake. A Gore-Tex Surround liner keeps water out but also lets heat escape, and the synthetic-and-mesh upper is plenty durable. Now, La Sportiva is offering the women's Spire GTX for 60 percent off its $190 list price ($76). After you snap it up, check out our other Mother’s Day gift ideas.