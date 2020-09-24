Deal of the Week: Klymit KSB 0°F Down Sleeping Bag

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Mummy bags aren’t known for their spaciousness, but the KSB 0°F offers plenty of room thanks to stretch-stitched baffles that can accommodate restless sleepers. Toggles on the bottom allow the bag to comfortably fit people both tall and short, which also makes it a good choice for kids hitting their growth spurt. And while buying a 0°F bag is usually an expensive proposition, the KSB is now on sale at Backcountry for $209.96, 30 percent off its retail price.