Deal of the Week: Klymit Inertia X Frame Sleeping Pad

This ultralight sleeping pad looks like something an alien would sleep on—and the comfort is out of this world. The inflatable Inertia X Frame is designed to offer support only where it’s needed: The head, hips, shoulders, and feet, and shaves weight and material everywhere else. The result is a 1.5-inch-thick pad that weighs just 9.1 ounces and fits in the palm of your hand when it’s packed, but still provides a cushy platform, even for side-sleepers. Buy it for 50 percent off at REI ($34.73) and start hunting for your next great backcountry campsite.