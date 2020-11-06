Deal of the Week: Kelty Cosmic 0°F

We know that winter camping can be intimidating, mainly due to low temps and the cost of the gear that's supposed to keep you warm. But the Cosmic 0°F is one of the rare sleeping bags that will get the job done at an attractive price, and now it's on sale for 40 percent off on Kelty's site. Its 600-fill down may not pack down as small as competitors, but the Cosmic offers plenty of warmth on frigid nights. Plus, it's hard to turn down a 0°F bag—usually a luxury item in any backpacker's kit—when it's offered at only $155.97.