Deal of the Week: Julbo Coast Sunglasses

We love wraparound shades for the protection they offer from alpine glare, but we don't love looking like we just finished riding the Tour de France. Enter the Julbo Coast, now on sale for 60% off at REI. With curved lenses and grippy rubber temples, they stayed in place as well on all-day ski tours as they did on seaside hikes, and they did it while looking good. Bonus: Holes in the arm let you attach a keeper cord. Buy Julbo Coast Sunglasses now for $48 (60% off)