Deal of the Week: Jaybird Tarah Pro Wireless Sport Headphones

With up to 14 hours of playtime on a single charge, these sweat- and weatherproof Bluetooth headphones will probably last longer than your dayhike. And even if you can outlast the Tarah Pros on the trail, a mere five-minute charge will add two more hours of playback time. The lightweight fabric wrapping on the connecting cable is comfy on skin, and magnets on the earbuds allow them to securely drape around your neck when you’re not wearing them. Normally a hefty $159.99, you can get the Tarah Pros now for 19 percent off ($130) at Moosejaw.