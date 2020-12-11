Deal of the Week: Jaybird Tarah Pro Wireless Sport Headphones

Keep the tunes rolling on long trail days with one of our favorite sets of earbuds.
Author:
Publish date:
Jaybird Tarah Pro

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

With up to 14 hours of playtime on a single charge, these sweat- and weatherproof Bluetooth headphones will probably last longer than your dayhike. And even if you can outlast the Tarah Pros on the trail, a mere five-minute charge will add two more hours of playback time. The lightweight fabric wrapping on the connecting cable is comfy on skin, and magnets on the earbuds allow them to securely drape around your neck when you’re not wearing them. Normally a hefty $159.99, you can get the Tarah Pros now for 19 percent off ($130) at Moosejaw.

Related Articles

Garmin inReach Mini
Outdoor Electronics

Deal of the Week: Garmin inReach Mini

Grab a rare deal on this two-way satellite messenger.

ap pant
Apparel

Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear AP Pant

An awesome deal on some of our favorite trail-to-town trousers

Garmin Fenix 6
Outdoor Electronics

Deal of the Week: Garmin Fenix 6

Save on this feature-packed watch.

REI Co-op Traildreamer Insulated Jacket
Insulated Jackets Reviews

Deal of the Week: REI Co-op Kids' Traildreamer Insulated Jacket

This puffy will keep your little one toasty on the trail this winter.

Ghost Whisperer 2 Down Hoody
Insulated Jackets Reviews

Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Down Hoody

Save big on one of our favorite puffies.

Leatherman Micra
Knives and Multitools

Deal of the Week: Leatherman Micra

Save on this small-yet-mighty multitool.

MSR WindBurner
Stoves & Cookware

Deal of the Week: MSR WindBurner

This stove won't let a little weather ruin your dinner.

Nikwax Duo-Pack
Essentials

Deal of the Week: Nikwax Duo-Pack

Keep your gear going strong with a great deal on this cleaning kit.

Kelty Cosmic 0
Sleeping Bags

Deal of the Week: Kelty Cosmic 0°F

This sleeping bag will keep you toasty on cold winter nights.