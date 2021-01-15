Deal of the Week: Gregory Paragon 48/Maven 45

Score the best deal we’ve seen yet on one of our favorite packs of 2020.
Gregory Maven 45

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Gregory’s Paragon (men’s) and Maven (women’s) packs earned an Editors’ Choice Award last year due to their attractive balance of features and price. Testers carried up to 40 pounds in them with ease, thanks to an alloy-and-fiberglass center stay and a thick, mesh-covered hipbelt, which moves independently of the pack body. Huge exterior stretch pockets and dialed organization make accessing anything you need for the day easy. Better yet? The 48- and 45-liter versions of the Paragon and Maven are currently on sale for $117.73—34 percent off their list price—at REI.

