Deal of the Week: Garmin inReach Mini

Grab a rare deal on this two-way satellite messenger.
Author:
Publish date:
Garmin inReach Mini

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Heading to a remote area? The inReach Mini packs a ton of mapping, tracking, and communication power into an appealingly small package. With two-way texting and SOS capability via the Iridium satellite network, as well as a robust companion app for smartphones with downloadable maps, the Mini is our go-to backcountry communicator. It’s usually hard to find a deal on it, but REI has the Mini on sale for $259.99 (28 percent off), the best markdown we've seen for this product so far.

Related Articles

Garmin inReach Mini
Gear Reviews

First Look: Garmin inReach Mini

Our favorite satellite messenger gets even smaller.

Garmin Fenix 6
Outdoor Electronics

Deal of the Week: Garmin Fenix 6

Save on this feature-packed watch.

Eddie Bauer Alpine Sisus
Multiday Packs

Deal of the Week: Eddie Bauer Alpine Sisu 50L

This winter-ready pack lets you grab your gear quickly.

ap pant
Apparel

Deal of the Week: Mountain Hardwear AP Pant

An awesome deal on some of our favorite trail-to-town trousers

Nikwax Duo-Pack
Essentials

Deal of the Week: Nikwax Duo-Pack

Keep your gear going strong with a great deal on this cleaning kit.

MSR WindBurner
Stoves & Cookware

Deal of the Week: MSR WindBurner

This stove won't let a little weather ruin your dinner.

Klymit KSB 0°F
Sleeping Bags

Deal of the Week: Klymit KSB 0°F Down Sleeping Bag

A sweet deal on a spacious mummy bag

BioLite HeadLamp 330
Lighting

Deal of the Week: BioLite HeadLamp 330

Shine a light on this week's best gear deal.

Grand Trunk Double OneMade Hammock
Hammock

Deal of the Week: Grand Trunk OneMade Double Hammock

Score a bargain on elevated sleeping for two.