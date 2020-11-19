Deal of the Week: Garmin inReach Mini

REI

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Heading to a remote area? The inReach Mini packs a ton of mapping, tracking, and communication power into an appealingly small package. With two-way texting and SOS capability via the Iridium satellite network, as well as a robust companion app for smartphones with downloadable maps, the Mini is our go-to backcountry communicator. It’s usually hard to find a deal on it, but REI has the Mini on sale for $259.99 (28 percent off), the best markdown we've seen for this product so far.