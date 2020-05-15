Deal of the Week: Eddie Bauer First Ascent Katabatic 3

For adventures in gnarly winter conditions, you'll want a tent you can trust. These shelters are almost always expensive, so whenever we see a good deal on one we jump on it. The superstrong Katabatic 3 was an Editors' Choice-winner in 2012 and recognized again in our 2018 Fall Gear Guide thanks to a redesign that improved livable space and upped the stability. In short: You can ride out any storm in this weather fortress. Usually $800, the Katabatic is now on sale at Moosejaw for just $400.