Deal of the Week: Eddie Bauer Alpine Sisu 50L

Courtesy

One of our favorite winter packs from 2019, the Alpine Sisu offers fast and easy access to its contents, including avalanche safety gear. This can make all the difference in an emergency situation, or when it's so cold out that you don't want to stand around fumbling with zippers. The Sisu’s stiff nylon framesheet is reinforced with vertical stays, and together with a padded backpanel and hipbelt is tailor-made for schlepping heavy loads over long distances. Its TPU-coated, 630-denier nylon is also tough enough to withstand heavy winter use that would shred less-burly packs. Normally retailing for $299, the Alpine Sisu is now 40 percent off ($179.40) on Eddie Bauer's website.