Deal of the Week: Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals

Here in Colorado, it feels like summer is just around the corner: The temperatures are balmy, the wildflowers are blooming, and trees are starting to leaf after a few late snowstorms. We're celebrating by ditching our socks for a comfy pair of outdoor sandals.

If you're thinking of joining us, take a minute to check out this deal on the Chaco Z/Cloud, now on sale for 30% off at REI. Based on Chaco's classic Z/1, the Z/Cloud adds a layer of pillowy PU foam to the top of the footbed for an extra-comfortable ride, but still features the original's deep lugs and grippy rubber outsole for traction in camp or on the trail. Buy Chaco Men's Z/Cloud Sandals now for $77 (30% off) / Buy Chaco Women's Z/Cloud Sandals now for $77 (30% off)