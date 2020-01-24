Deal of the Week: Black Diamond Storm Headlamp

Sometimes, all you need is a light headlamp to illuminate the ground in front of your feet. For those other times, when you're scouting far down the trail or looking for that next belay ledge in the dark, the Black Diamond Storm is a reliable friend. With a max output of 350 lumens and red, green, and blue lights for reading maps, it has more than enough power for most active pursuits. Instead of a rechargeable battery, three AAAs power this torch, making it easy to juice up again without a power pack. Buy Black Diamond Storm Headlamp now for $35 (30% off) now.