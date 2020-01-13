Deal of the Week: Black Diamond Spot
Think all headlamps are created equal? Think again. The Spot has proven itself to be one of the best lights out there through its many iterations, and for such a lightweight product packs a wallop in terms of both brightness and features. With a max output of 300 lumens it's powerful for its size, and it has a dimmer, brightness memory, and red light mode. The Spot also possesses great battery life, at 180 hours on low and 25 hours on high. Grab this headlamp for $23.99 (40 percent off) at Backcountry.com and start planning your next batch of night hikes.