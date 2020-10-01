Deal of the Week: Black Diamond MidWeight ScreenTap Fleece Gloves

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Cold hands can be a hike-ender, but you don't need expedition mitts for most autumn jaunts. The MidWeight ScreenTap’s soft, quick-drying Polartec Power Stretch material kept our fingers from becoming ice blocks near Colorado’s Berthoud Pass with temps around freezing, but the material is supple enough for fiddling with zippers or pack buckles. Goat leather palms increase durability and offer good grip and padding for long hours on trekking poles, and responsive touchscreen fibers make it easy to snap that summit selfie without exposing your digits. Normally $39.95, you can grab these gloves for $15.98 at Black Diamond's website.