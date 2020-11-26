Deal of the Week: BioLite HeadLamp 330

This light prioritizes both power and comfort.
Author:
Publish date:
BioLite HeadLamp 330

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

BioLite's first entry into the headlamp category became an immediate favorite when we tested it last year. A snug, lay-flat headband and a bulb housing that sits flush against the wearer's forehead make this light ubercomfy. Dimmable flood- and spotlights combine to hit 330 lumens at max brightness, illuminating objects up to 250 feet away. The HeadLamp 330 is now $44.96 (25 percent off) on BioLite's website. Get one now, and you'll be able to confidently take nighttime strolls during the holiday season and beyond.

Related Articles

BioLite HeadLamp 330
Lighting

Deal of the Week: BioLite HeadLamp 330

Shine a light on this week's best gear deal.

storm headlamp
Headlamps

Deal of the Week: Black Diamond Storm Headlamp

You need power. This headlamp has it—for 30% off.

MSR WindBurner
Stoves & Cookware

Deal of the Week: MSR WindBurner

This stove won't let a little weather ruin your dinner.

Leatherman Micra
Knives and Multitools

Deal of the Week: Leatherman Micra

Save on this small-yet-mighty multitool.

Stanley Adventure Shot Glass Set
Essentials

Deal of the Week: Stanley Adventure Shot Glass Set

Quaff your favorite camp beverage with these stainless steel cups.

Nikwax Duo-Pack
Essentials

Deal of the Week: Nikwax Duo-Pack

Keep your gear going strong with a great deal on this cleaning kit.

Outdoor Research Crocodile Gaiters
Gaiters

Deal of the Week: Outdoor Research Crocodile Gaiters

Jump on a good price for these durable gaiters.

Kelty Cosmic 0
Sleeping Bags

Deal of the Week: Kelty Cosmic 0°F

This sleeping bag will keep you toasty on cold winter nights.

Eddie Bauer Alpine Sisus
Multiday Packs

Deal of the Week: Eddie Bauer Alpine Sisu 50L

This winter-ready pack lets you grab your gear quickly.