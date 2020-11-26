Deal of the Week: BioLite HeadLamp 330

BioLite

BioLite's first entry into the headlamp category became an immediate favorite when we tested it last year. A snug, lay-flat headband and a bulb housing that sits flush against the wearer's forehead make this light ubercomfy. Dimmable flood- and spotlights combine to hit 330 lumens at max brightness, illuminating objects up to 250 feet away. The HeadLamp 330 is now $44.96 (25 percent off) on BioLite's website. Get one now, and you'll be able to confidently take nighttime strolls during the holiday season and beyond.