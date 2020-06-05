Deal of the Week: BioLite HeadLamp 330

BioLite entered the headlamp market last year, and we deemed the 330 to be the most comfortable light we wore in 2019. By moving the battery to the back of the headband, BioLite slimmed down the LED bulbs to a panel that’s just 9 millimeters thick. The design cuts down on bulk while preserving power. “Most headlamps this bright jiggle around so much when I run that I feel like I’m getting seasick, but this one never budged,” one tester said. Even better? The HeadLamp 330 is now $44.96 (25 percent off) at Backcountry. Grab it while you can.