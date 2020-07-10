Deal of the Week: Big Agnes Picket SL 30°F

The Picket SL 30°F was one of our favorite sleeping bags to come out of 2018, and now it's available at a pro deal-worthy price. The bag’s stretchy sidepanels accommodate all kinds of body positions, and allow users to spread out like they're sleeping in a more rectangular bag. The Picket weighs just over 2 pounds, so it's a reliable, lightweight addition to any kit. Get it now for 35 percent off ($168.73) at REI, and read up on how to achieve the perfect backcountry slumber.