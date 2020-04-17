Deal of the Week: Big Agnes Insulated AXL Air

The Insulated AXL Air won an Editors’ Choice Award in 2018 for its combo of light weight, comfort, and three-season warmth. It packs down to the size of a large burrito yet inflates to a cushy 3.25 inches thick, with thicker baffles on the sides to help keep sleepers centered on the pad. One side-sleeper raves, “I need a pad that offers a lot of support, which normally means carting around a mattress that’s at least a pound. This is the first one I’ve used that feels ultralight and ultraluxe.” With PrimaLoft Silver Insulation, you can take this pad down to freezing with the correct bag on top. Grab the Insulated AXL Air for 55 percent off at Backcountry while supplies last.