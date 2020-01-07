Deal of the Week: Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL 2 Tent

Maybe your old tent is finally showing its age, or maybe you just didn't get everything on your holiday wishlist. If you're looking for a new tent this year, you can't go wrong with the Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL 2. With a per-person trail weight of 1 pound, 6 ounces, this tent is light enough for fast-moving weekend trips, but robust enough that it will survive years of hard use—just ask our editors who named the four-person version an Editors' Choice Gold award winner in 2017. Buy Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL 2 Tent now for $337 (25% off)