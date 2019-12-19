Deal of the Month: Big Agnes Insulated Q-Core Sleeping Pad

A dialed sleep system is mandatory in cold weather, and a warm pad is an essential part of that. The Insulated Q-Core has an R-value of 5.0, which means it's perfect for early spring and late fall, and you can even push it into duty for milder winter conditions. Its 4-inch thickness means that your night spent on freezing ground might even be downright comfy, but here's the best part: This pad, which normally retails for $200, is on sale at REI for half that amount. Grab it in both its regular and long versions now, and start boning up on your winter camping skills.